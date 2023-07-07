The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has commenced the online application process for the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination 2023 today, July 7. Eligible candidates can apply for the examination on the official website apssb.nic.in till July 27 upto 3.00 PM.

The tentative date of the written examination and skill test is September 17 and October 31, respectively.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 120 vacancies.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee of Rs 150 is applicable to APST candidates and Rs 200 for general candidates. PwD candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for CHSL Exam 2023

Visit the official website apssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on Apply tab Click on the application link for Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination 2023 Register using personal and contact details Fill up the application form, upload the required documents and pay the fee Submit the application and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for CHSL Exam 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.