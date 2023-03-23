The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) will release the admit card for the physical tests for the post of Fireman and Mineral Guard today, March 23, at 12 noon. Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website apssb.nic.in.

APSSB will conduct the physical standard test (PST) and physical efficiency test (PET) from April 10 onwards.

The venue for the PST and PET will be Police Training Centre (PTC), Banderdewa, Papum Pare district, Arunachal Pradesh.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 21 posts of Fireman and 5 posts of Mineral Guard.

Here’s APSSC Fireman PET/PST notice.

Steps to download the admit card