Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Document Verification (DV) and Personality Test (PT) schedule for the Odisha Civil Services Examination, 2021. As per the notification, the DV is scheduled to be conducted from July 15 to 25 in the Office of Commission, at 19, Dr.P.K. Parija Road, Cuttack—753001.

A total of 871 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the DV/PT round.

“Attestation Form and Biodata Form are available in the website of the Commission. The candidates are required to download their Attestation Form, Biodata Form, and declaration Format from the website of the Commission at opsc.gov.in and submit the forms duly filled on the day of verification of documents,” reads the notification. The candidates will have to produce their original documents along with self-attested photocopies.

Steps to download the DV schedule

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on OCS 2021 DV/PT schedule The schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.