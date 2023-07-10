The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for the Combined Graduate Level Exam Tier I or SSC CGL Tier I 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the regional websites.

The SSC CGL 2023 Tier-I CBT exam will be held from July 14 to 27, according to the exam calendar. The date of Tier II exam, which will be descriptive in nature, will be notified later.

The Commission will hold the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2023 for filling up of various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc. There are approx. 7,500 tentative vacancies notified for this year.

Steps to download SSC CGL admit card 2023

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, go to the Admit Card tab Click on the regional websites Now click on CGL 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Scheme of SSC CGL exam

The SSC CGL 2023 Computer-Based Examination will be conducted in two tiers– Tier-I and Tier-II. Merit list will be prepared on the basis of overall performance of candidates in Tier-II Examination only.