Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the provisional answer key for the state Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) 2022 for admission to B.Sc Nursing (4-year course) in government nursing institutes today, July 12. Eligible candidates can download the answer key and raise objections on the official website esb.mp.gov.in.

The MPESB PNST 2022 exam was conducted from July 7 to 9, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1050 vacant seats in 18 government-run nursing institutes in Madhya Pradesh.

Candidates will be able to raise objections (with documentary evidence) against the released answer key on the official website till July 14. The charges for raising an objection is Rs 50 per question.

Steps to download MPESB PNST answer key 2023



Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in Click on the notification link for MPESB PNST online question/answer objection

On the candidate portal, login using your TAC code and roll number The MPESB PNST answer key will appear on screen Check the details, download and take a print out



Direct link to download PNST answer key 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.