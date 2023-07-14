Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the exam dates for PGTTCE 2023, JGGLCCE 2023, and JMSCCE 2023. As per the notification, the exam for PGTTCE 2023 and JGGLCCE 2023 will be held from August 18 to September 10 and October 14 and 15, 2023. The exam for JMSCCE 2023 will be conducted on October 29, 2023.

The notification for the release of the admit cards will be released later.

Here’s the official notification.

