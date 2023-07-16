Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has issued the admit cards for Group 1 (sub-group 1 and 2) and Group 2 (subgroup 1), exam 2023 today, July 16. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.

The MPESB Group 1 and Group 2 exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 21 and 22.

The MPPEB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1946 Group 2 (subgroup 1) vacancies and 32 vacancies Group 1 (sub-group 1 and 2). A total of 1852 posts of Gramin Krishi Vistar Adhikari are on offer.

Candidates can check the exam details, syllabus and other details available in the recruitment notification below:

Here’s MPPEB vacancy 2023 notification.

Steps to download Group 1,2 exam hall ticket 2023



Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in Click on the Test Admit Card link for Group-1 Sub Group-1 & Group-2 Sub Group-1 Combined Recruitment Test - 2023 Key in your credentials and submit MPESB Group 1 and Group 2 admit card will appear on screen Download and take a print out for future reference



Direct link to download Group 1 & 2 exam admit card 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.