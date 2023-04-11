Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has issued the official notification for Group 1 (sub-group 1 and 2) and Group 2 (subgroup 1), 2023. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website esb.mp.gov.in from April 17 to May 1.

The MPPEB exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 15, in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

The MPPEB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1946 Group 2 (subgroup 1) vacancies and 32 vacancies Group 1 (sub-group 1 and 2). A total of 1852 posts of Gramin Krishi Vistar Adhikari are on offer.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s MPPEB vacancy 2023 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: 18-40 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Graduate degree in relevant field. More details in the notifcation.

Selection process

MPPEB will conduct a written exam and candidates will be shortlisted for document verification.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.