Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has issued e-Admission letters for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Main Written Examination 2022. Candidates who have qualified and registered for the exam can download their hall tickets on the official website ossc.gov.in.

The CGL Main exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 22 and 23 in pen and paper mode. Paper - I (Language) will be conducted for 100 marks on July 22 from 2.00 PM to 4.30 PM. Paper - II (General Studies) will be conducted on July 23 for 100 marks from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and Mathematics exam will be conducted on July 23 in the afternoon from 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM also for 100 marks.

A total of 6785 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main examination. The OSSC CGL recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1200+ vacancies.

Steps to download OSSC CGL Mains admit card 2022

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in Now click on the admit card notification for for the post of Combined Graduate Level Examination-2022 on the Homepage On the candidate portal, login using your registration details Now click on the download link for CGL Mains e-Admission Certificate Download and take a print out for future reference

