Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the exam date for the post of Accountant 2022 under ULB, H and UD Department. As per the notification, the Preliminary exam (OMR Mode) is scheduled to be conducted on July 30 from 10.00 AM to 12 noon. The exam will consist of 150 questions of 150 marks. There shall be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in from July 21 onwards.

Earlier, the Prelims were scheduled to be held on April 23 in computer-based mode which was deferred.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 65 Accountant posts under the Housing and Urban Development Department, Govt. of Odisha.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary examination, Main examination and Certificate Verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.