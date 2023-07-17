The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for the CSIR UGC NET December-2022 / June-2023 examination. Eligible candidates can download the final answer key from the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in.

The provisional answer key was released on July 14 and the suggestions were invited till July 16, 2023.

The Joint CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam was conducted in CBT mode on June 6, 7 and 8 for a duration of 3 hours. The exam is held to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian Universities and Colleges.

Steps to download CSIR UGC NET final answer key

Visit the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Post challenge Answer Key – Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2022-June 2023” The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the final answer key.