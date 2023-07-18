The Department of School Education, Karnataka has invited applications from eligible candidates for the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET 2023). Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the exam on the official website schooleducation.kar.nic.in till August 5, 2023.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 3, 2023, in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 12.00 PM and 2.00 PM to 4.30 PM. The admit card will be available to download from August 23 to September 1, 2023.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, examination fee, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for KARTET 2023

Visit the official website schooleducation.kar.nic.in On the homepage, click on KARTET 2023 apply link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference



Direct link to apply for KARTET 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.