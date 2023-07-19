Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the Final answer key for Rajyaseva or Civil Services Combined Preliminary Examination today, July 19. Eligible candidates can download and check the answer keys on the official website mpsconline.gov.in.

The MPSC Rajyaseva Prelims Exam 2023 was conducted on June 4 across districts of Maharashtra for recruitment to various Group A and B posts in the Maharashtra state government. The Main exams for qualified candidates will be conducted in October.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 673 vacancies in the State Government.

Selection Procedure

MPSC will shortlist candidates on the basis of the combined preliminary exam (400 marks), followed by the Main exam for each Group/Service and personal interviews.

Steps to Download the MPSC Rajyaseva answer key 2023

Visit the official website mpsconline.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Latest Updates’ Now click on the notification for Adv.No. 011/2023 Maharashtra Gazetted Civil Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2023- Final Answer key The Final answer key will appear on screen Download and take a print out for future referece

Direct link to download MPSC Rajyaseva Final anwer key Paper-I

Direct link to download MPSC Rajyaseva Final Answer key Paper-II

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.