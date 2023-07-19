The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for the Common University Entrance Tests or CUET PG 2023 today July 19. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET PG 2023 was held from June 5 to 17 and June 22 to 30 in 295 cities across India and 24 cities outside India for about 876908 candidates. The provisional answer key was released on July 13 and candidates were allowed to raised objections against the released answer key till July 15. The final answer key is prepared considering the objections raised by the Candidates.

The CUET PG 2023 exam is conducted for candidates seeking admission to Postgraduate Programmes in Central and other participating Universities / Institutions / Organizations / Autonomous Colleges.

The CUET PG results is expected to be published on the Agency’s website shortly.

Steps to download CUET PG answer key 2023

Visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in Click on the link CUET PG ‘Provisional Answer key’ The Final answer key for CUET PG all shifts will appear on screen Check and download the answer key

Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download CUET PG final answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.