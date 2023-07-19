Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the provisional answer key for the post of JE (Civil) under Combined Technical Services Recruitment Main Exam 2022. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website ossc.gov.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, till July 20, 2023. The exam was conducted on July 16 at Bhubaneshwar.

The OSSC CTS recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1225 vacancies, of which 1008 vacancies are for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) in various departments and 217 for Assistant Training Officer (ATO).

Steps to download OSSC CTS Main 2022 answer key

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Login Key in your credentials and submit Check and download the answer key Raise objections, if any

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.