Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has revised the exam date for the post of ATO (ITI) COPA trade of Combined Technical Services Recruitment Examination 2022. The ATO (ITI) COPA trade exam will now be held on July 29 from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in from July 21 onwards.

As per the notification, the Main written exam for ATO is scheduled to be conducted from July 26 to August 1 in a single shift — 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. The exam will consist of 200 marks. A negative marking of 0.5 is applicable for each wrong answer.

The OSSC CTS recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1225 vacancies, of which 1008 vacancies are for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) in various departments and 217 for Assistant Training Officer (ATO).

Steps to download ATO admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on ATO posts under CTSRE Main 2022 Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.