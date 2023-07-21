The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result of the Common University Entrance Tests or CUET PG 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website cuet.nta.nic.in.

“The National Testing Agency conducted Common University Entrance Test (PG) – 2023 [CUET (PG) – 2023] in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode for about 4,58,774 unique registered candidates and administered 877492 tests,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

CUET PG 2023 was held from June 5 to 17 and June 22 to 30 in 295 cities across India and 24 cities outside India for about 876908 candidates. The provisional answer key was released on July 13 and candidates were allowed to raise objections against the released answer key till July 15. The final answer key was released on July 19.

The CUET PG 2023 exam is conducted for candidates seeking admission to Postgraduate Programmes in Central and other participating Universities / Institutions / Organizations / Autonomous Colleges.

Steps to download CUET PG result 2023

Visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in Click on the link CUET PG 2023 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download CUET PG result 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.