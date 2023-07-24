Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released a notification cancelling the Main exam conducted for the post of JE (Civil) under Combined Technical Services Recruitment 2022. Candidates can view the official cancellation notification on the official website ossc.gov.in.

The recruitment exam was conducted on July 16, and the provisional answer key was released on July 18. Candidates who appeared for the exam will have to appear for a fresh recruitment exam on September 3, 2023.

The OSSC CTS recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1225 vacancies, of which 1008 vacancies are for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) in various departments and 217 for Assistant Training Officer (ATO).

“On the basis of report of SP Balasore (in connection with Sahadev Khunta PS Case No. 303 dated 16/07/2023) and in terms of Clause 11 of Detailed Advertisement for Combined Technical Services Recruitment Examination-2022 for Group B state cadre posts in different offices under Government of Odisha Vide Advertisement No.IIE-120/2022-6505/OSSC dated 02.11.2022, the Odisha Staff Selection Commission has decided to cancel the Main Written Examination for JE (Civil) conducted on 16th July 2023, as a part of Combined Technical Services Recruitment Examination 2022,” reads the official notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.