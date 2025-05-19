The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the official time table for the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination 2025. The Main examination is scheduled to be conducted over two days, June 21 (Saturday) and June 22 (Sunday), 2025, in two shifts each day.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 24 vacancies in Category I and 61 in Category II. Candidates shortlisted for the Main examination will be able to download their admit cards a week before the exam from the official UPSC website upsc.gov.in .

Steps to check UPSC Geo-Scientist Main exam time table

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the ‘What’s New’ section Click on ‘Examination Time Table’ View and download the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Exam 2025 Time Table

Direct link to the time table.

For more details, candidate are advised to visit the official website here.