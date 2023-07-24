Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit card for the post of Accountant under Housing and Urban Development Department, Govt. of Odisha. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The Preliminary exam (OMR Mode) is scheduled to be conducted on July 30 from 10.00 AM to 12 noon. The exam will consist of 150 questions of 150 marks. There shall be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 65 Accountant posts under the Housing and Urban Development Department, Govt. of Odisha.

Steps to download Accountant admit card 2022

Visit the official website www.ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Accountant 2022 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Accountant admit card 2022.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary examination, Main examination and Certificate Verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.