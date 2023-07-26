Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced the first provisional allotment of seats for Engineer admissions through Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET 2023) today, July 26. Candidates who registered for the admission process can the results and college-wise allotment report at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

AP ECET 2023 is a state-level entrance test held for lateral entry to Engineering and Pharmacy courses. The exam was conducted on June 20 and results were declared on July 2. The counselling registration process for AP ECET was conducted from July 14 to 17.

According to the official schedule of AP ECET 2023, the students who have qualified in the provisional allotment of seats can complete the self-reporting or college reporting process till July 30. Coursework in colleges will commence from August 1.

Direct link to check College-wise seat allotment report.

Steps to check seat allotment results AP ECET 2023

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Admissions’ tab and select AP ECET Now click on the Provisional Allotment Results - AP ECET 2023 Key in your ECET Counselling Hall Ticket No and Date of Birth and submit AP ECET counselling results 2023 will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to check AP ECET seat allotment order 2023.

