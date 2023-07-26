The Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has announced the results for the Tamil Eligibility Test (TET) for recruitment to the post of Pharmacist in Tamil Nadu Medical Subordinate Service today, July 26. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their score cards and final answer key at the official website mrb.tn.gov.in.

The TN MRB Pharmacist exam was conducted on April 26 and 27 at various examination centres in Tamil Nadu. The TN MRB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 889 Pharmacist posts. The Board has also released the final answer key which was used to calculate the results. Provisional answer keys for the exam were released in April and objections were accepted by the Board, these objections were considered while preparing the Final Answer key.

Steps to download TN MRB Pharmacist results

Visit the official website mrb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Results’ tab Now click on the results link for Pharmacist Tamil Eligibility Test Key in your application details and submit TN MRB Pharmacist exam score card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download TN MRB Pharmacist exam results 2023.

Direct link to download final answer key TN MRB Pharmacist exam.

Selection Process

Selection will be made based on the marks obtained in the written examination, duly following the rules of reservation and communal rotation of Government of Tamil Nadu and other conditions prescribed in notification

