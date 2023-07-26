Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced that it will conduct the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) for shortlisted candidates for various Groups and Categories in August. Eligible candidates will be able to check the PMT schedule on the official website hssc.gov.in.

The HSSC Group C recruitment drive aims to fill up to 31,902 posts in various Departments/ Boards/ Corporations/ Commission etc. The Haryana CET 2022 exam was held in November last year and a total of 3,57,562 candidates qualified the exam. Over 10 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. The Group C Main exam was scheduled to be held on July 1 and 2, but has been postponed on administrative grounds.

The Physical Measurement Test for Male and Female candidates will be conducted on different dates, the PMT process for different groups will commence on August 2 and will conclude on August 20.

“Admit Card for PMT of the candidates will be uploaded on the Commission’s Web-site i.e. www.hssc.gov.in shortly. All the shortlisted candidates, (shortlisted as per advertised criteria) for above posts, may download the Admit Card from 29.07.2023 onwards. Candidates are advised to read the instructions on the Admit Card carefully and follow the same strictly,” reads the official notification.

The final list of candidates shortlisted for HSSC Group - C physical test was released by the Commission on July 5.

