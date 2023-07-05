Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the final list of candidates provisionally selected for the Physical Measurement Test or (PMT) of the HSSC Group C recruitment today, July 5. Candidates who appeared for the CET 2022 can view the merit list and next steps on the official website hssc.gov.in.

“On the basis of CET exam held on 05th & 06th November, 2022 for various Group-C posts against Advt. No.01/2022 for various categories. Now, the Commission has decided to call the candidates for PMT for following categories and Groups . The candidates bearing following CET Registration no., who have applied for following categories of posts have been called for PMT provisionally and further subject to the fulfillment of their eligibility conditions as per advertisement and service rules,” reads the official notification.

The HSSC Group C recruitment drive aims to fill up to 31,902 posts in various Departments/ Boards/ Corporations/ Commission etc. The Haryana CET 2022 exam was held in November last year and a total of 3,57,562 candidates qualified the exam. Over 10 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. The Group C Main exam was scheduled to be held on July 1 and 2, but has been postponed on administrative grounds.

Steps to check HSSC Group C merit list 2023

Visit official website hssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Advertisements’ tab Now click on the link titled “NOTICE FOR PMT (PHYSICAL MEASUREMENT TEST) FOR THE GROUPS AND CATEGORIES MENTIONED BELOW OF GROUP-C”

Group C merit list will appear on screen Check the list for your application number Download and take a print out for the future

Direct link to download HSSC Group C PMT candidate list.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.