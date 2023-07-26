Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the revised interview schedule of the Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2022. Eligible candidates can download their schedule from the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

As per the official notification, the interview is scheduled to be conducted from August 7 to 21, 2023, at J&K Public Service Commission Office, Solina, Srinagar. The interview will be held in two shifts — 9.00 AM and 12.30 PM. A total of 787 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the interview round.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted from August 23 to September 6.

“The candidates shall produce all original certificates/testimonials/marks sheets on the date of interview. The interview is subject to change in case of exigency,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 220 vacancies, of which 100 vacancies are for the post of Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service, 50 for J&K Police (G) Service, and 70 for J&K Accounts (G) Service.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.