Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Draughtsman and various other vacancies under the Ministry of Railways, India. Eligible and interested candidates can apply to the vacancies on the official website rites.com till August 7 (upto 5.00 PM).

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 111 vacancies to various posts such as Civil Engineer, Environmental Social Monitoring Specialist, Junior Design Engineer, Draughtsman and more.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates must be below the age of 40 years, as on July 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have a Graduation degree in relevant field to apply for the posts. Candidates must also have work experience of 2-5 years in relevant fields. More details in the notification.

“The appointment shall be purely on contract basis initially for a period of one year, extendable until completion of the assignment subject to mutual consent and satisfactory performance,” reads the official notification.

Direct link to RITES recruitment notification 2023.

The walk-in interview process will commence from July 28. Candidates who have registered till July 27 will be called for the interview to Nedfi House, RITES Limited, 4th Floor, Ganesh Puri, Guwahati, 781006. Remaining candidates will be intimated regarding the interview schedule on the website later.

Steps to apply for RITES recruitment 2023

Visit the official website rites.com On the homepage, click on the tab ‘Careers’ Click on the ‘Online Registration’ section under careers Fill out the step 1 registration link and login Click on vacancy number and fill out the form Submit, download and take a printout of the filled application

Direct link to apply for the RITES vacancies 2023.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.