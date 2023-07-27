Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will soon release the admit card for the Preliminary exam (OMR Mode) for the post of Amin under Housing and Urban Development Department, Govt. of Odisha. Once out, candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in from July 29 onwards.

The Preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 6 from 10.00 AM to 11.30 AM. There shall be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. The previous date was July 23.

The OSSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 60 Amin posts.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website www.ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Amin 2022 Prelims admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and Computer Skill Test.