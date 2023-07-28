The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will today, July 28,close the online application window for recruitment to the posts of Clerks in participating banks (CRP CLERKS-XIII). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website ibps.in.

Earlier, the application deadline was July 21, 2023.

The Preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted in August 2023. The result will be announced in September/October 2023. The Main exam will be held in October 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 4045 vacancies.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, age limit, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/STPwBD/EXSM category are required to pay the fee of Rs 175, whereas Rs 850 is applicable to all other candidates.

Steps to apply for IBPS Clerk posts 2023

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on IBPS Clerk posts 2023 Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Clerk posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.