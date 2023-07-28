The Bihar Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has released the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) schedule of the Prohibition Constable posts. Eligible candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website csbc.bih.nic.in from August 1 onwards.

The PET is scheduled to be conducted from August 21, 2023. A total of 3445 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the PET round.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 689 vacancies.

Steps to download PC PET 2022 admit card

Visit the official website csbc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Prohibition Dept.” tab Now click on Prohibition Constable PET 2022 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

