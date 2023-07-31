The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the admit card for the post of Clerk under Advt. No. 15/2022. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 6, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 704 vacancies.

Steps to download Clerk admit card 2023

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in Go to the ‘Advertisements’ tab and click on Clerk admit card 2023 Key in your login details and submit Check and download the Clerk admit card 2023 Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Clerk admit card 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.