The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the timetable for its 2018 Civil Services Main exam on its website today, July 31. The UPSC exam will be in held in the month of September 2023. Eligible candidates can download the timetable on the official website upsc.gov.in.

There will be two sessions on each day of the UPSC Civil Services exam - a forenoon session (from 9.00 AM to 12 noon) and an afternoon session (from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.).

UPSC Civil Services Main exam timetable

UPSC Civil Services 2023 Main exam timetable Date (Day) Forenoon Session (9.00 AM to 12 Noon) Afternoon Session

(2.00 PM to 5.00 PM) September 15 (Friday) Paper-I Essay - September 16 (Saturday) Paper II (General Studies I) Paper III (General Studies II)

September 17 (Sunday) Paper IV (General Studies III) Paper V (General IV) September 23 (Saturday) Paper A (Indian Language) Paper B (English) September 24 (Sunday) Paper VI (Optional Paper I) Paper VII (Optional Paper II)

For complete details on the UPSC Civil Services Main exam timetable and schedule, check the Commission’s official notification.

The CSE Preliminary examinations were conducted on May 28. The results were declared on June 12. The number of vacancies to be filled through UPSC CSE 2023 is approximately 1105. The admit card and exam center information will be made available on the commission’s website three to four weeks prior to the exam date.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.