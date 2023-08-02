Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the admit cards for the interview process for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) under Water Resources Department today , August 2. Eligible candidates can download their interview admission letter from the official website apsc.nic.in. No intimation letter shortlisted candidates shall be sent separately by post.

The AE Civil 2022 interview/ viva voce will be conducted from August 7 to 11, 2023. The interview will be held at Commission’s office in Jawaharnagar, Khanapara, Guwahati 22.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 63 Assistant Engineer (Civil) posts under Water Resources Department.

Steps to download AE Civil interview call letter 2022

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in Go to “Call Letters/Admit Cards” Click on AE Civil 2022 interview call letter link

Key in your login details and submit Download the call letter and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download AE Civil admit card 2022.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.