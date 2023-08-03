ICMR recruitment 2023: Apply for Technician, Asst Tech and other posts till August 31
Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in till August 31, 2023.
ICMR-National Institute for Implementation Research on Non-Communicable Diseases has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts of Technical Assistant, Technician-I, and Laboratory Attendant-I. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in till August 31, 2023.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 15 vacancies, of which 2 vacancies are for the post of Technical Assistant, 5 for Technician - 1, and 8 for Laboratory Attendant -1.
Candidates can check the age limit, educational qualification, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
The applicants from General/OBC/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 300, whereas SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates are exempted from this payment.
Steps to apply for various posts
- Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in
- Go to registration and complete SSO registration
- Login and apply for the desired post
- Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee
- Submit the form and take a printout
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.