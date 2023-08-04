Chandigarh Police Department has released the exam dates for the post of Assistant Sub Inspector (Executive) of Group C in the pay scale of Central Pay Level 05 [Rs. 29,200 – 92,300/-]. As per the official notification, the written exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 27, 2023.

Eligible candidates will soon be able to download their hall tickets from the official website chandigarhpolice.gov.in.

“Link for downloading admit cards for admission to the examination will be available on the official website of Chandigarh Police (www.chandigarhpolice.gov.in) in due course of time. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of Chandigarh Police for any updates on the recruitment process,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 44 vacancies.

Steps to download ASI (Executive) admit card

Visit the official website chandigarhpolice.gov.in Go to Recruitment—P/ASI—Recruitments of P/ASI Click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.