Rajasthan Police has commenced the online registration process for recruitment to the post of Police Constables in the State Police Force today, August 7. Eligible candidates can apply to the vacancies on the official website police.rajasthan.gov.in till August 27. The application correction window will be open from August 28 to 30.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3578 Constable vacancies in the Rajasthan State Police Force.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates should be between the age of 18 to 24 years, as on August 7, 2023. Upper age limit relaxation applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed Class 12 or equivalent from a recognised school education board to apply for these vacancies. Candidates must meet the additional eligibility criteria mentioned in the official notification.

Here’s the official notification by Rajasthan Police 2023.

Application Fee

The Candidates from unreserved/OBC (creamy layer)/ outside of the state will have to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to reserved category/OBC (Non-creamy layer)/ EWS category candidates.

Steps to apply for Constable vacancies 2023

Visit the official website recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in Click on the apply link to visit the SSO portal Complete the Step 1 registration on the SSO portal and login Fill out the form, upload the documents and pay the fee Submit and download the completed form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply to Rajasthan Police Constable vacancies 2023.

Selection Process

Candidates for Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2023 will be selected on the basis of physical test, written test, document verification and medical examination.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.