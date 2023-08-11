Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (NDA/NA) II admit card 2023 today, August 11. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website upsc.gov.in.

The Commission will conduct the NDA/NA 2 Exam 2023 on September 3 for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 152nd Course, and for the 114th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from July 2, 2024.

Vacancies

National Defence Academy: 360 [Include 208 for Army, 42 for Navy and 120 for Air Force (including 28 for ground duties)].



360 [Include 208 for Army, 42 for Navy and 120 for Air Force (including 28 for ground duties)]. Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme): 25 (including 7 for female candidate)

25 (including 7 for female candidate) TOTAL: 395

Steps to apply for UPSC NDA/NA 2 admit card 2023

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in On the homepage, click on “e-Admit Cards for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC”

Click on NDA/NA II admit card 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to UPSC NDA/NA 2 admit card 2023.

Selection Process

To be acceptable, candidates for the Army/Navy/Naval Academy and Air Force should secure the minimum qualifying marks separately in (i) Written examination (total 900 marks) as fixed by UPSC at their discretion and (ii) Officer Potentiality Test (total 900 marks) as fixed by the Services Selection Board at their discretion.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.