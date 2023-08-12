The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the All India Council for Technical Education Recruitment Exam Non-Teaching Posts 2023. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till August 13, 2023. The applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 200 per challenge upto 5.00 PM tomorrow, August 13.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Keys, the result will be prepared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final and no further communication will be entertained,” reads the notification.

The exam was conducted on August 1 and 2, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 46 vacancies, of which 10 vacancies are for the post of Accountant/Office Superintendent cum Accountant, 1 for Junior Hindi Translator, 3 for Assistant, 21 for Data Entry Operator – Grade III, and 11 for Lower Division Clerk.

Steps to download AICTE answer key 2023

Visit the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in Click on the answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Raise objections, if any

