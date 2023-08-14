Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has deferred the Group 2 Services Exam 2022. As per the official notification, the exam will now be held on November 2 and 3 — from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM, respectively. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on August 29 and 30, 2023.

Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website tspsc.gov.in a week before the exam date.

The TSPSC Group 2 recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 783 posts in various departments under Group II Services.

Steps to download Group 2 admit card

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Group 2 Services Exam 2022 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection of candidates for appointment to the posts will be made by Written Examination (Objective Type) by CBRT/ OMR Based and the Selection for the posts will be based on marks secured in the written examination.

