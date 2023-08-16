Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced the exam schedule for the Group B Subordinate Services Main Exam 2022. Eligible candidates will be able to register for the exam at the official website mpsc.gov.in from August 18. The last date to submit your applications is September 1 (upto 11.59 PM).

The MPSC Group B Mains 2022 was earlier scheduled to be held on December 24, 31, January 7 and 14.

The MPSC Group B prelim exam 2022 was held on October 8 at 37 district centers across Maharashtra. The answer keys were released on October 13. The result was announced on August 11 student’s who qualified the Preliminary exams will be able to register for the Main examination.

Here’s the exam notification and schedule.

The recruitment drive for Group B Services is being conducted to fill 800 vacancies of which 42 vacancies are for the General Administrative Department, 77 for the Finance Department, 603 for the Home Department and 78 for the Revenue and Forest Department.

Application Fee

Open category candidates have to pay an online application fee of Rs 544 while reserved category candidates are to pay Rs 344.

Steps to apply for MPSC Group B Main exam 2022

Visit official website mpsconline.gov.in Go to ‘User Registration’ and login Now click on Group B Main exam and apply for the desired post Fill the application form, upload documents, and pay fee Submit form and download a copy Take a printout for future reference

For more information, candidates can visit the official website here.