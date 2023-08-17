Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the result of the Stenographer/ Instructor-Stenographer posts. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in.

A total of 1153 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the skill test round. The written exam was conducted on July 30, 2023, in a single phase.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 232 posts, of which 7 vacancies are for the post of Instructor Stenographer and 225 for Stenographer posts.

Steps to download Stenographer result 2023

Visit the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, click on Stenographer/ Instructor-Stenographer result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

