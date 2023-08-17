The Institute of Chartered Accountants India (ICAI) has notified today, August 17, that the December 2023 CA Foundation exam dates have been deferred due to unavoidable circumstances. Candidates who registered for the exam can check the exam schedule on the official website icai.org.

The CA Foundation exam is scheduled to be conducted from December 31, 2023 to January 6, 2024. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held from December 24 to 30.

“In continuation of the Institute Announcement No. 13-CA(EXMAS)/November-December/2023 dated 05th July 2023 with the schedule of November/December 2023 Examinations for Final, Intermediate, Foundation and PQC courses. It may be noted that due to unavoidable circumstances the CA Foundation Examinations will now be held on 31st December 2023, 2nd , 4 th & 6th January 2024 in place of 24th, 26th, 28th & 30th December 2023,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the official notification by ICAI.

Other details regarding the exams remain unchanged mentions the notification.

The Intermediate course Group 1 examination will be conducted from November 2 to 8, and Group II will be conducted from November 10 to 17. The final course Group I examination will be conducted from November 1 to 7 and Group II will be conducted from November 9 to 16, 2023.

