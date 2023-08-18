The High Court of Delhi has released the admit card for the Delhi Higher Judicial Service Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in.

The DHJS Preliminary Examination (Objective type) will be held on August 20 from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 16 posts under the Delhi Higher Judicial Service Exam 2023.

Steps to download DHJS exam admit card 2023

Visit the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in On the homepage, click on Public Notices—Job Openings Click on “Download Admit Card For Delhi Higher Judicial Service Preliminary Examination - 2023.”

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download DHJS exam admit card 2023.

Selection Procedure

The selection will be done on the basis of Preliminary Examination (Objective type with 25% negative marking), Mains Examination (Written) and Viva-Voce.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.