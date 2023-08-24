The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key of the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Examination 2023 or AIAPGET 2023. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website aiapget.nta.ac.in.

Earlier, the NTA released the result/score cards of AIAPGET 2023.

AIAPGET 2023 was conducted for a total of 38056 candidates for Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Siddha and Unani. The exam was conducted on July 31 for a duration of 2 hours in computer based mode.

Steps to download AIAPGET 2023 final answer key

Visit the official website aiapget.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on AIAPGET 2023 final answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key

Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AIAPGET 2023 final answer key.

About AIAPGET 2023

AIAPGET 2023 is a single entrance examination namely ‘All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test 2023’ for admission to Postgraduate AYUSH Courses for the academic session 2023-24 which will include the following: All India and State quota seats for admission to MD/ MS Courses in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha & Homoeopathy system of medicine for all AYUSH Colleges, Institutions & Universities/ Deemed Universities across the country.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.