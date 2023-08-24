Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Jharkhand Lab Assistant Competitive Examination 2023 or (JLACE 2023). Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website jssc.nic.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, till August 28, 2023. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from July 27 to August 12, 2023, at various exam centres in different districts including — Ranchi, East Singhbhum, Bokaro, Dhanbad, and Deoghar.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download JLACE 2023 answer key

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on JLACE-2023 answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JLACE 2023 answer key.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 690 vacancies for Lab Assistants including 230 vacancies each in the Chemistry, Biology and Physics field. The Pay metric level is 6 (Rs 35,400-1,12,400).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.