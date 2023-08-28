The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result of the National Common Entrance Test 2023 or NCET 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website ncet.samarth.ac.in.

The NCET 2023 was held for admission to the 4-Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) in selected Central/State Universities/Institutions including IITs, NITs, RIEs, and Government Colleges for Academic Session 2023-24 on August 9, 2023, for approximately 16 thousand candidates. A total of 42 Central/State Universities/Institutions including IITs, NITs, RIEs, and Government Colleges participated in NCET 2023.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download NCET result 2023

Visit the official website ncet.samarth.ac.in On the homepage, login to the portal Check and download NCET result 2023 Take a printout for future reference

About NCET 2023

The NCET is a national-level examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), on behalf of the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE). Qualifying in NCET is a mandatory requirement for seeking admission to 4 Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) in selected Central/State Universities/Institutions including IITs, NITs, RIEs, and Government Colleges for the Academic Session 2023-24.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.