West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has deferred the dates for the commencement of the online applications for recruitment to the posts of Sub-Inspector/Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police 2023. Eligible candidates will now be able to apply for the posts on the official website wbpolice.gov.in from September 1 onwards.

Earlier, the registrations were scheduled to start on August 29.

The vacancy position for recruitment to the posts of Sub-Inspector/Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police – 2023 has been increased and a new post for Sub-Inspector (Armed Branch) has been created. The Application form for the above recruitment has to be changed accordingly which will take time. Hence, the application window for submitting application through on-line mode only will open from 01.09.2023 (00.01 hrs.) instead of 29.08.2023 (00.01 hrs.), reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Meanwhile, the WB Police Warder online application correction window opens at wbpolice.gov.in. Candidates can make changes to their application forms at wbpolice.gov.in till September 4, 2023.

Direct link to Warder application correction window 2023

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 130 Warders/Female Warders vacancies.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.