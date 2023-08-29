West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has commenced the online application correction process for the post of Warders and Female Warders in the Department of Correctional Administration, Govt. of West Bengal 2023. Eligible candidates can make changes to their application forms on the official website wbpolice.gov.in till September 4, 2023.

Those applicants, who have paid the amount of Rs. 170 instead of the amount of Rs 220 are requested to pay the requisite remaining application fees of Rs 50 in addition to their earlier deposited amount of Rs 170, during the edit window period w.e.f. 29.08.2023 (00:01 hrs.) to 04.09.2023 (23:59 hrs.) except SC & ST applicants, failing which the applicant will not be able to download his/her admit card and candidature may be rejected, reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 130 Warders/Female Warders vacancies.

Steps to make changes to Warder applications 2023

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Recruitment tab Click on Warders application correction window Login and make the necessary changes Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

