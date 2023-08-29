The Bihar Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has released the revised schedule of the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) of the Prohibition Constable posts. As per the notification, the PET is scheduled to be conducted from August 31 to September 2. Candidates can download the revised schedule from the official website csbc.bih.nic.in.

Earlier, the Commission had postponed the PET scheduled to be conducted from August 22 to 24, 2023.

“The pre-issued admit cards will be valid for this physical efficiency test,” reads the notification. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 689 vacancies.

Steps to download the revised schedule

Visit the official website csbc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on Prohibition Constable PET schedule link The PET schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the Prohibition Constable PET schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Prohibition Constable PET schedule.

