Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the various posts including Assistant Engineer, Accountant, Superintendent, Junior Technical Assistant and others. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website cewacor.nic.in till September 24, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 153 vacancies.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Application Fee

The male candidates belonging to Unreserved (UR)/ EWS and OBC category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1250, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to SC/ST/PWD/Ex-Serviceman/Women candidates.

Steps to apply for CWC AE, JTA, and other posts

Visit the official website cewacor.nic.in Go to the Careers@CWC tab Click on the application link available against “(2023CO11) Advertisement No CWC/1-Manpower/DR/Rectt/2023/01” Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

