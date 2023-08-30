Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the schedule of the Drugs Inspector (Group B) document verification and personality test. The DV/PT is scheduled to be conducted from September 14 to 16, 2023. The DV/PT will be held in the Office of the Commission, at 19, Dr. P.K. Parija Road, Cuttack—753001. A total of 95 candidates have been declared qualified for the DV round.

“The candidates are required to produce following original documents along with a set of self-attested photocopies of all certificates/ documents at the time of document verification falling which their candidature will be rejected,” reads the notification.

Eligible candidates can download the schedule from the official website www.opsc.gov.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 47 vacancies for Drug Inspector (Group B) in the Odisha Drug Control Services.

Steps to download Drugs Inspector DV/PT schedule

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Drugs Inspector DV/PT schedule link The schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule

Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection process will consist of a Written Exam and a Personality Test.

